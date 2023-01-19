Jean-Marc Ollagnier Sells 6,250 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.10, for a total transaction of $1,756,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,314 shares in the company, valued at $50,686,265.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Accenture Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $277.90 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.95 and a 12-month high of $360.10. The firm has a market cap of $175.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.17.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 40.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accenture

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACN. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Accenture by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Schubert & Co increased its position in shares of Accenture by 71.6% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

