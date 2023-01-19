Jeff Alexander Walsh Sells 45,146 Shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 45,146 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $107,447.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,443,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,574,982.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jeff Alexander Walsh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 14th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 250,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $377,500.00.

loanDepot stock opened at $2.23 on Thursday. loanDepot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $5.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.63.

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.11). loanDepot had a negative net margin of 10.45% and a negative return on equity of 24.85%. The business had revenue of $274.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.45 million. On average, analysts predict that loanDepot, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LDI. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,070,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of loanDepot by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,420,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,047,000 after purchasing an additional 925,002 shares in the last quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 2nd quarter valued at $707,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 2nd quarter valued at $624,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,100,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 310,820 shares during the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on LDI. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of loanDepot from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of loanDepot from $2.25 to $1.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of loanDepot from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of loanDepot from $1.70 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, loanDepot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.57.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

