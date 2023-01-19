Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Shares Gap Down to $40.47

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.47, but opened at $39.10. Jefferies Financial Group shares last traded at $38.55, with a volume of 4,643 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on JEF. StockNews.com began coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Jefferies Financial Group to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.40.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 500,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $16,425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 6,722,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,824,697.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 332.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

