Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Interactive Brokers Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.30. The consensus estimate for Interactive Brokers Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.92 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $790.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.70 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 9.66%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Several other analysts have also issued reports on IBKR. Barclays cut their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.83.

Shares of IBKR opened at $80.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.79. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1 year low of $52.18 and a 1 year high of $83.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $1,607,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 249,847 shares in the company, valued at $20,075,206.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $30,036.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,896,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,378,524.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $1,607,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,847 shares in the company, valued at $20,075,206.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 351,900 shares of company stock worth $27,363,203. 5.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interactive Brokers Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBKR. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 543.3% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,238,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,142,000 after buying an additional 1,046,173 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 12.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,359,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,243,000 after acquiring an additional 943,731 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at about $42,813,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 195.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 975,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,578,000 after acquiring an additional 644,923 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 7.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,035,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,435,000 after buying an additional 592,266 shares during the period. 97.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Interactive Brokers Group

(Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Featured Articles

