Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Occidental Petroleum Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Occidental Petroleum in a report released on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $2.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.21. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Occidental Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $9.63 per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up from $81.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.18.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

OXY opened at $64.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.06 and a 200 day moving average of $65.87. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $31.37 and a fifty-two week high of $77.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 59.90%.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1,176.5% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 757 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Articles

