Jeffrey E. Eberwein Acquires 501 Shares of Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) Stock

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.89 per share, with a total value of $12,970.89. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 260,972 shares in the company, valued at $6,756,565.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Hudson Global Stock Performance

Shares of HSON stock opened at $24.64 on Thursday. Hudson Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $44.00. The stock has a market cap of $68.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.01 and a 200-day moving average of $29.92.

Get Hudson Global alerts:

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.13). Hudson Global had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business had revenue of $48.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hudson Global, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Global

Several equities analysts recently commented on HSON shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Hudson Global in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.50 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Hudson Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hudson Global by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,916 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Hudson Global by 241.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hudson Global by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hudson Global by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Global

(Get Rating)

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.