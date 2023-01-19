Jennison Associates LLC Acquires New Shares in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 17,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,587,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth $3,318,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth $3,101,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth $43,425,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $251.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.71. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $187.89 and a fifty-two week high of $258.43.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.90%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.32%.

Insider Transactions at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.34, for a total transaction of $436,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,342,133.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Brendan R. Oneill sold 6,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total transaction of $1,470,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,688,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.34, for a total value of $436,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,727 shares in the company, valued at $2,342,133.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $242.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $229.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.40.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

See Also

