Jennison Associates LLC Boosts Stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,779,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,606,000 after purchasing an additional 64,501 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,341,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,510,000 after purchasing an additional 116,393 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,115,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,339,000 after purchasing an additional 22,162 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,996,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,155,000 after purchasing an additional 25,778 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,910,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,808,000 after purchasing an additional 48,755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Insider Transactions at Mueller Industries

In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $68,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,852,711.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mueller Industries Stock Down 2.2 %

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Mueller Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

MLI stock opened at $64.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.01. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.42 and a 52 week high of $70.43.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $944.83 million during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 15.88%.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 8.79%.

Mueller Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.