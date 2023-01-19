Jennison Associates LLC Buys Shares of 61,828 CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 61,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVBF. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 24.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,689,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,485,000 after buying an additional 1,502,666 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 7.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,822,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,284,000 after buying an additional 1,487,960 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 131.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,560,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,226,000 after buying an additional 885,786 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 133.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,380,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,238,000 after buying an additional 789,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,296,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,021,000 after buying an additional 750,265 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut CVB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 21st.

Insider Transactions at CVB Financial

CVB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CVBF stock opened at $24.65 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.44. CVB Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $21.44 and a 1 year high of $29.25.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 41.25%. The company had revenue of $144.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

CVB Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.95%.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

