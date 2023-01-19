Jennison Associates LLC Cuts Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 236,603 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 13,102 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 5,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 63,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 545,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,924,000 after acquiring an additional 58,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NEM. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (down previously from $63.91) on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Newmont from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.88.

NEM stock opened at $51.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 0.27. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $37.45 and a twelve month high of $86.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.07%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.60%.

In related news, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $205,282.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,749.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $129,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,519.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $205,282.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,749.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,160,662 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

