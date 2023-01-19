Jennison Associates LLC Has $1.28 Million Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 86.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ExlService during the second quarter worth about $406,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in ExlService during the third quarter worth about $2,328,000. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ExlService during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in ExlService during the second quarter worth about $6,608,000. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ExlService alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EXLS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ExlService from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of ExlService to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ExlService from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of ExlService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

ExlService Stock Down 2.7 %

In related news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 389 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.08, for a total transaction of $68,884.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,034.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,896 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.50, for a total transaction of $711,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.08, for a total transaction of $68,884.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,034.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,285 shares of company stock worth $1,329,144 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

EXLS stock opened at $167.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.02. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.14 and a 12 month high of $191.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. ExlService had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $361.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExlService Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.