Jennison Associates LLC Has $1.32 Million Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 112.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GWW. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 273,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,236,000 after purchasing an additional 168,190 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,568.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,122,000 after purchasing an additional 155,143 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 275,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,990,000 after purchasing an additional 128,948 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,286.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 72,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,793,000 after acquiring an additional 66,958 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 289,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,367,000 after acquiring an additional 54,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GWW. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $635.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $591.00.

NYSE GWW opened at $570.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $440.48 and a 52 week high of $612.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $578.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $547.42.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.19 by $1.08. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 60.31%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 29.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 24.60%.

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total value of $8,621,241.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,438,914.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

