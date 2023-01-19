Jennison Associates LLC Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 184.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Robert Half International in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Robert Half International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Robert Half International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Robert Half International from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Robert Half International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.78.

Robert Half International Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE RHI opened at $76.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.06. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.40 and a 12 month high of $125.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.28.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.12). Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 46.83%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 27.92%.

Insider Activity at Robert Half International

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $1,212,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 232,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,783,093.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Robert Half International Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.