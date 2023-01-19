Jennison Associates LLC Has $4.74 Million Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 281.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,823 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $4,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,521,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,489,000 after purchasing an additional 247,271 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,763,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $162,813,000 after buying an additional 58,739 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,459,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,219,000 after buying an additional 317,646 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,406,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,090,000 after buying an additional 82,010 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,203,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,716,000 after buying an additional 50,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on BAH shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James cut Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $94.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.33. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $69.68 and a 1-year high of $112.55. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.65.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 52.33% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 43.65%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

