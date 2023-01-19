Jennison Associates LLC Increases Stock Position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 1,000 shares of ONE Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $76,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,239 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,741.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas stock opened at $77.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.56. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.86 and a 1 year high of $92.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.89.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $359.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.05 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is currently 62.31%.

OGS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ONE Gas to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Guggenheim cut shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.83.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

