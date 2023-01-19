Jennison Associates LLC Raises Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 175.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,203 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $8,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 686.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 885,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,844,000 after purchasing an additional 773,301 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in General Mills by 46.8% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,780,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,312,000 after purchasing an additional 567,715 shares during the last quarter. Advocate Group LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the second quarter valued at about $31,733,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 1,225.6% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 380,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,679,000 after purchasing an additional 351,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in General Mills by 92.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 666,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,163,000 after purchasing an additional 320,419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Stock Performance

GIS opened at $78.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.27. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $88.34.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at General Mills

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $2,585,177.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,121,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $2,585,177.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,121,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,384.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,829 shares of company stock valued at $9,076,630 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on GIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.57.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.