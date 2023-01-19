Jennison Associates LLC Reduces Stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,140 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,017,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,344,000 after buying an additional 57,361 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,631,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,881,000 after buying an additional 3,048,706 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,106,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,615,000 after buying an additional 208,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,850,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,128,000 after buying an additional 16,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,007,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,180,000 after buying an additional 77,540 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total transaction of $170,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,633.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 7,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $249,620.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,807.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total transaction of $170,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,633.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,688 shares of company stock valued at $4,049,303. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $31.14 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.44. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $22.56 and a one year high of $35.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SFM. Northcoast Research cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. MKM Partners cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.57.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

