Jennison Associates LLC Reduces Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 40,422 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Steel Dynamics worth $6,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 242.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,653,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after buying an additional 5,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 11,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

NASDAQ STLD opened at $108.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.86 and its 200 day moving average is $87.79. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.54 and a fifty-two week high of $113.71.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $5.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 65.26% and a net margin of 18.99%. Sell-side analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 21.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 6.00%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Bank of America began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $272,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,965 shares in the company, valued at $9,034,888.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $2,129,181.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 701,948 shares in the company, valued at $67,618,650.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $272,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,965 shares in the company, valued at $9,034,888.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

Further Reading

