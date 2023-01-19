Jennison Associates LLC Sells 718 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,147 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 239.0% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $149,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Express Stock Down 2.2 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on American Express in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on American Express from $170.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.74.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $150.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.94. The stock has a market cap of $112.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.90%.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.