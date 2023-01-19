Jeremy Stoppelman Sells 50,000 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Stock

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 50,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total transaction of $1,440,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,455,014.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jeremy Stoppelman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 17th, Jeremy Stoppelman sold 50,000 shares of Yelp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total value of $1,442,000.00.

On Monday, January 9th, Jeremy Stoppelman sold 50,000 shares of Yelp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $1,428,500.00.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Jeremy Stoppelman sold 50,000 shares of Yelp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $1,432,500.00.

Shares of YELP opened at $28.77 on Thursday. Yelp Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $39.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 54.28 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.00.

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The local business review company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Yelp had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $308.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.12 million. Analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,257,853 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $281,675,000 after acquiring an additional 596,879 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Yelp by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,086,809 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $57,951,000 after buying an additional 452,005 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 211.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,000 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $14,663,000 after buying an additional 358,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Yelp by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,222,022 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $380,539,000 after acquiring an additional 321,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Yelp by 28.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,090,725 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $36,987,000 after acquiring an additional 242,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Yelp from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Yelp from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Yelp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Yelp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

