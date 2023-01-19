Joeben Bevirt Sells 139,578 Shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 139,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total value of $515,042.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 487,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,539.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Joby Aviation stock opened at $4.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 1.48. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $7.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.80 and its 200-day moving average is $4.67.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Research analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JOBY. Capricorn Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,585,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,405,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,365,000 after buying an additional 7,691,093 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,482,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,408,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,752,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,154,000 after buying an additional 1,840,567 shares during the period. 29.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JOBY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Joby Aviation from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Joby Aviation from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

