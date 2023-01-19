Joeben Bevirt Sells 139,578 Shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 139,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total value of $515,042.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 487,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,539.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Joby Aviation stock opened at $4.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 1.48. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $7.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.80 and its 200-day moving average is $4.67.
Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Research analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.
JOBY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Joby Aviation from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Joby Aviation from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.
Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.
