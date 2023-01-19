John C. Pope Sells 218 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stock

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total transaction of $33,737.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,637,000.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Waste Management Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of WM stock opened at $150.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $61.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.34. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.58 and a 1-year high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 48.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WM. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 31.3% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,010,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $919,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,420 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,984,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,925,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,798 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Waste Management by 194.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,217,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,988,000 after acquiring an additional 804,708 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 3,120.2% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 600,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,197,000 after acquiring an additional 581,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in Waste Management by 18.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,194,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,604,000 after acquiring an additional 504,966 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WM shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.36.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

