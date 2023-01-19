John D. Hildebrandt Sells 9,018 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) COO John D. Hildebrandt sold 9,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total value of $635,318.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,935.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PriceSmart Stock Performance

Shares of PSMT stock opened at $68.12 on Thursday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.29 and a 52-week high of $88.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.80.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 10th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.16. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PriceSmart

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 175.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 65,984 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in PriceSmart by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 301,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PriceSmart by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 4,881 shares during the period. 80.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on PSMT. StockNews.com lowered PriceSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of PriceSmart from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

PriceSmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell locally and regionally sourced goods, essential goods, direct-from-farm fresh produce, private label consumer products, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods under the brand name Member's Selection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.