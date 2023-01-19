John D. Hildebrandt Sells 9,018 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) COO John D. Hildebrandt sold 9,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total value of $635,318.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,935.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
PriceSmart Stock Performance
Shares of PSMT stock opened at $68.12 on Thursday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.29 and a 52-week high of $88.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.80.
PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 10th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.16. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PriceSmart
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have commented on PSMT. StockNews.com lowered PriceSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of PriceSmart from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.
PriceSmart Company Profile
PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell locally and regionally sourced goods, essential goods, direct-from-farm fresh produce, private label consumer products, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods under the brand name Member's Selection.
Featured Stories
