John F. Cooney Sells 13,000 Shares of Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) Stock

Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Rating) CAO John F. Cooney sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total transaction of $89,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,559 shares in the company, valued at $407,979.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Destination XL Group Price Performance
Shares of DXLG stock opened at $6.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $418.09 million, a P/E ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.14. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a one year low of $3.27 and a one year high of $7.24.
Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $129.67 million for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 59.46%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Destination XL Group
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Destination XL Group to $10.50 in a report on Monday, November 21st. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Destination XL Group to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Destination XL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.
About Destination XL Group
Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Destination XL Group (DXLG)
- Procter & Gamble Earnings: A Gamble Worth Taking
- Stocks Slide, Economic Report Paints Gloomy Picture For Economy
- What does Nu Holdings Stock Have To Do With Warren Buffett?
- J.B. Hunt Gets A Flat, Logistic Companies Come Into Focus
- Is Intel Stock On The Verge Of Breaking Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Destination XL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destination XL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.