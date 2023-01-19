Julie Spellman Sweet Sells 10,296 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total value of $2,892,455.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,158 shares in the company, valued at $12,405,306.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Julie Spellman Sweet also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Accenture alerts:

On Friday, November 4th, Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of Accenture stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total value of $2,231,012.00.

On Friday, October 28th, Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of Accenture stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.61, for a total value of $2,447,646.00.

On Friday, October 21st, Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of Accenture stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total value of $2,295,598.00.

Accenture Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE:ACN opened at $277.90 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.95 and a 1 year high of $360.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $281.13 and a 200-day moving average of $282.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.69%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tsfg LLC raised its position in Accenture by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Schubert & Co raised its position in Accenture by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. StockNews.com raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen lifted their target price on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.78.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.