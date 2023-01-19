Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Short Interest Up 2,900.0% in December

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 2,900.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on KRYAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Kerry Group from €135.00 ($146.74) to €118.00 ($128.26) in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup lowered Kerry Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Kerry Group from GBX 137 ($1.67) to GBX 120 ($1.46) in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Kerry Group from €128.00 ($139.13) to €117.00 ($127.17) in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Kerry Group from €135.00 ($146.74) to €125.00 ($135.87) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kerry Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.86.

Kerry Group stock opened at $95.73 on Thursday. Kerry Group has a 1-year low of $83.24 and a 1-year high of $129.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.76.

Kerry Group Plc engages in the manufacturing and distribution of food and beverages. It operates through the following segments: Taste & Nutrition; and Consumer Foods. The Taste & Nutrition segment manufactures and distributes an innovative portfolio of taste & nutrition solutions and functional ingredients & actives for the global food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries.

