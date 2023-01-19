Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 3,042 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $4,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dover during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Dover by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Dover by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 267,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,406,000 after purchasing an additional 18,284 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Dover by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Dover during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,560,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $277,974.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,441.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $140.52 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.18. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $114.49 and a 1 year high of $180.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. Dover had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 25.09%.

DOV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Dover from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Dover from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Dover from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dover from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.36.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

