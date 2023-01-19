Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 322,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,891 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $5,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 65,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 2.3% during the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 0.4% during the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 135,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 2.2% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 28,104 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 3.1% during the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 20,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. 32.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $18.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.04. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $23.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The business had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.41 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 40.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Hovde Group dropped their price target on Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ares Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.64.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

