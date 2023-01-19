Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $7.81 Million Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,383 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $7,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,094,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,700,000 after acquiring an additional 20,308 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,779,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,810,000 after acquiring an additional 26,269 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,263,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,673,000 after acquiring an additional 40,803 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,228,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,170,000 after buying an additional 73,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $158,060,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF opened at $140.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.18. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $123.74 and a 1 year high of $172.04.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

