Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $5,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 110,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,982,000 after buying an additional 15,605 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 242,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,958,000 after buying an additional 6,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cobalt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,063,000. 79.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valero Energy

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,362,822. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Valero Energy news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,362,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Valero Energy Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VLO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.86.

NYSE VLO opened at $135.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $52.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.05. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.04 and a fifty-two week high of $146.80.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $44.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.16 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.73%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

See Also

