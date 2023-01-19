Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 14,356 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,356 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.22% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $8,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLV. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $55,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 57.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $97,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BLV opened at $78.40 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $66.44 and a 1-year high of $99.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.77.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

