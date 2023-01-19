Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

KE stock opened at $24.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Kimball Electronics has a 12 month low of $16.66 and a 12 month high of $25.39. The firm has a market cap of $595.76 million, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.17.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $405.89 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KE. Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,068 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 106,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,073 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,638 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

