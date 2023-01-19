Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.
KE stock opened at $24.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Kimball Electronics has a 12 month low of $16.66 and a 12 month high of $25.39. The firm has a market cap of $595.76 million, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.17.
Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $405.89 million for the quarter.
Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.
