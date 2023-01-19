Kingfisher Capital LLC Raises Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 318.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 13,065 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 95.6% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 7,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $237,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XOM. Redburn Partners cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.35.

XOM stock opened at $110.61 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $69.81 and a one year high of $114.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $455.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

