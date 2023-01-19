Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) (TSE:KFS) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Kingsway Financial Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Kingsway Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE KFS opened at $8.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $195.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.46 and a 200-day moving average of $6.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Kingsway Financial Services has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $8.60.

Institutional Trading of Kingsway Financial Services

Kingsway Financial Services ( NYSE:KFS Get Rating ) (TSE:KFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.03 million during the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a net margin of 32.46% and a return on equity of 71.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 48.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 15.8% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 93,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 12,711 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 4.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 18,183 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 17.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 547,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 79,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC boosted its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 2.4% in the first quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 7,391,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,653,000 after acquiring an additional 172,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

About Kingsway Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Kingsway Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment provides after-market vehicle protection services distributed by credit unions.

