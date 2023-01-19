Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) (TSE:KFS) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Kingsway Financial Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.
Kingsway Financial Services Stock Performance
NYSE KFS opened at $8.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $195.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.46 and a 200-day moving average of $6.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Kingsway Financial Services has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $8.60.
Institutional Trading of Kingsway Financial Services
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 48.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 15.8% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 93,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 12,711 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 4.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 18,183 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 17.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 547,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 79,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC boosted its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 2.4% in the first quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 7,391,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,653,000 after acquiring an additional 172,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.
About Kingsway Financial Services
Kingsway Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment provides after-market vehicle protection services distributed by credit unions.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kingsway Financial Services (KFS)
- Procter & Gamble Earnings: A Gamble Worth Taking
- Stocks Slide, Economic Report Paints Gloomy Picture For Economy
- What does Nu Holdings Stock Have To Do With Warren Buffett?
- J.B. Hunt Gets A Flat, Logistic Companies Come Into Focus
- Is Intel Stock On The Verge Of Breaking Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Kingsway Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsway Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.