Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Price Target Cut to €16.00

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from €17.00 ($18.48) to €16.00 ($17.39) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €19.00 ($20.65) to €18.50 ($20.11) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

PHG opened at $16.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 0.85. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $34.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.51.

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,303,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $844,622,000 after acquiring an additional 5,280,066 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,245,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,727,000 after buying an additional 1,178,744 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,030,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,846,000 after buying an additional 1,030,242 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,515,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,373,000 after buying an additional 618,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,430,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,277,000 after buying an additional 1,655,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

