Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from €17.00 to €16.00. The stock had previously closed at $17.30, but opened at $16.59. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Koninklijke Philips shares last traded at $16.48, with a volume of 36,446 shares.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €19.00 ($20.65) to €18.50 ($20.11) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €18.80 ($20.43) to €10.90 ($11.85) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 94,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after buying an additional 8,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.51.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

