Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $15.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.07% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DNUT. Citigroup set a $15.00 target price on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, CL King lifted their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.
Krispy Kreme Price Performance
Shares of DNUT opened at $11.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.17. Krispy Kreme has a 1 year low of $10.21 and a 1 year high of $16.06.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNUT. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Krispy Kreme during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Krispy Kreme by 28.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.
About Krispy Kreme
Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.
