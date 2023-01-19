Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $15.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DNUT. Citigroup set a $15.00 target price on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, CL King lifted their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Krispy Kreme Price Performance

Shares of DNUT opened at $11.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.17. Krispy Kreme has a 1 year low of $10.21 and a 1 year high of $16.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Krispy Kreme ( NASDAQ:DNUT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $377.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Krispy Kreme will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNUT. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Krispy Kreme during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Krispy Kreme by 28.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

About Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

