Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson downgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Lakeland Bancorp Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:LBAI opened at $17.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.99. Lakeland Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.91 and a 12-month high of $20.22.

Lakeland Bancorp Announces Dividend

Lakeland Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LBAI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $87.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.13 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 27.42%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lakeland Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBAI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 335.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 341,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after acquiring an additional 53,844 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $865,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 15,810 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

