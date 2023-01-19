Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Lam Research from $700.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on Lam Research from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley dropped their price target on Lam Research from $455.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Lam Research to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.59.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $466.89 on Tuesday. Lam Research has a one year low of $299.59 and a one year high of $698.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $449.83 and its 200 day moving average is $433.55. The firm has a market cap of $63.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.42.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 34.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,002,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,971,154. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 11.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,243,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 39.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 18.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Lam Research by 51.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Lam Research by 11.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,414,000 after buying an additional 24,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

