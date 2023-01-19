Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Laredo Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $75.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Laredo Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Laredo Petroleum has a 52 week low of $46.61 and a 52 week high of $120.86. The company has a market capitalization of $808.59 million, a PE ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 3.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Laredo Petroleum ( NYSE:LPI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($1.23). The company had revenue of $464.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.79 million. Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 35.99% and a return on equity of 55.37%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laredo Petroleum will post 21.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $189,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,010,112.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 11,250 shares of company stock worth $678,825 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,085,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $165,007,000 after buying an additional 507,541 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,125,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,726,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $171,386,000 after buying an additional 345,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,556,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,721,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

