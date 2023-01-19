Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Grows Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 185.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,574 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Tesla by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after purchasing an additional 164,789 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Tesla by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $77,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on TSLA. Edward Jones upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Guggenheim downgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Tesla from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Global Equities Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.23.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,906,926.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $670,967.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,056,434.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at $21,906,926.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,567,309. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $128.78 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.24 and its 200-day moving average is $223.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $384.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

