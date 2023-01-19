Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Downgraded by Citigroup

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $19.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.81% from the stock’s previous close.

LBRT has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Liberty Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy to $23.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.59.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Liberty Energy Price Performance

LBRT opened at $14.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.82. Liberty Energy has a twelve month low of $10.45 and a twelve month high of $20.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.88%. Equities analysts expect that Liberty Energy will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Liberty Energy news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $189,593,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at $164,061,062.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $39,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,305,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,327,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,408,300 shares of company stock worth $190,301,217 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LBRT. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the second quarter worth $38,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 84.1% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the third quarter worth $81,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the second quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the third quarter worth $87,000. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.