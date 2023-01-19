Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$42.85.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from C$27.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$70.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$40.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$41.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

TSE LSPD opened at C$21.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$20.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.72. Lightspeed Commerce has a 12-month low of C$17.27 and a 12-month high of C$45.01. The firm has a market cap of C$3.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

