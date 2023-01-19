Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF-A) Downgraded to “Hold” at Truist Financial

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF-A – Get Rating) was downgraded by Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, FinViz reports. They presently have a $8.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $11.00. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Shares of LGF-A opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.48.

In other news, Director Mark H. Md Rachesky acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $2,760,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,113,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,386,096.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Mark H. Md Rachesky purchased 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $2,760,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,113,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,386,096.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO James W. Barge purchased 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $307,260.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 91,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,394.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 890,585 shares of company stock valued at $5,967,160.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in the film, television, subscription, and location-based entertainment businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Motion Picture, Television Production, and Media Networks. The Motion Picture segment engages in the development and production of feature films; acquisition of North American and worldwide distribution rights; North American theatrical, home entertainment, and television distribution of feature films produced and acquired; and worldwide licensing of distribution rights to feature films produced and acquired.

