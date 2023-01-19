Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF-A) Downgraded to “Hold” at Truist Financial

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF-A – Get Rating) was downgraded by Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, FinViz reports. They presently have a $8.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $11.00. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.34% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.
Lions Gate Entertainment Price Performance
Shares of LGF-A opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.48.
Insider Transactions at Lions Gate Entertainment
Lions Gate Entertainment Company Profile
Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in the film, television, subscription, and location-based entertainment businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Motion Picture, Television Production, and Media Networks. The Motion Picture segment engages in the development and production of feature films; acquisition of North American and worldwide distribution rights; North American theatrical, home entertainment, and television distribution of feature films produced and acquired; and worldwide licensing of distribution rights to feature films produced and acquired.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF-A)
- Procter & Gamble Earnings: A Gamble Worth Taking
- Stocks Slide, Economic Report Paints Gloomy Picture For Economy
- What does Nu Holdings Stock Have To Do With Warren Buffett?
- J.B. Hunt Gets A Flat, Logistic Companies Come Into Focus
- Is Intel Stock On The Verge Of Breaking Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.