Loop Capital Lowers F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target to $169.00

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Loop Capital from $211.00 to $169.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on F5 from $164.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on F5 from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on F5 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on F5 from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on F5 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, F5 presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $175.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $143.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.09. F5 has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $234.13.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The network technology company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $700.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.17 million. F5 had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 11.95%. On average, equities analysts forecast that F5 will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 8,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $1,294,971.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,256,387.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 8,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $1,294,971.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,256,387.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 5,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total value of $768,791.34. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,906. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,351 shares of company stock valued at $3,722,810. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of F5 in the first quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of F5 in the third quarter worth $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of F5 in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F5 by 568.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 334 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

