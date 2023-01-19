Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Raymond James from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 286.10% from the company’s current price.
LOOP has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright lowered Loop Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Loop Industries in a research note on Friday, October 14th.
Loop Industries Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ LOOP opened at $2.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.07. The company has a market cap of $122.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.51. Loop Industries has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $10.69.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Loop Industries
About Loop Industries
Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles; and polyester fibers comprising carpets and clothing for textile applications to consumer goods companies The company was founded by Daniel Solomita in March 2010 and is headquartered in Terrebonne, Canada.
