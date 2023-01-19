Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 55,291 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 114.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,512 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,291 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $8,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 128,314.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 582,089,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,369,096,000 after buying an additional 581,636,429 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,861,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $842,630,000 after buying an additional 1,244,420 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 305.3% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,875,000 after buying an additional 917,906 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,381,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $511,685,000 after buying an additional 860,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,206,000. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of EW stock opened at $78.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $67.13 and a 12 month high of $131.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.68.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $312,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,058. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total value of $460,393.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,282,926.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $312,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,058. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,800 shares of company stock worth $6,933,324 in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

