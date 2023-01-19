Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 59,954 The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 59,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,238,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of J. M. Smucker as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SJM. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,085,000 after purchasing an additional 175,315 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,666,000 after acquiring an additional 162,944 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,525,000 after acquiring an additional 139,158 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 10,930.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 100,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,878,000 after acquiring an additional 99,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 953,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,178,000 after acquiring an additional 92,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

SJM stock opened at $150.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.05. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $119.82 and a 1-year high of $163.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

SJM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

J. M. Smucker Profile

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.