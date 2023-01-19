Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 59,954 The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 59,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,238,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of J. M. Smucker as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SJM. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,085,000 after purchasing an additional 175,315 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,666,000 after acquiring an additional 162,944 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,525,000 after acquiring an additional 139,158 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 10,930.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 100,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,878,000 after acquiring an additional 99,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 953,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,178,000 after acquiring an additional 92,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.
J. M. Smucker Stock Performance
SJM stock opened at $150.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.05. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $119.82 and a 1-year high of $163.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.23.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SJM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.00.
J. M. Smucker Profile
The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.
