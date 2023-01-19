Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 196.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,337 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $10,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 119.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 940,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $287,292,000 after purchasing an additional 511,708 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 48.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,081,000 after purchasing an additional 353,668 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter valued at $54,367,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 16.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,186,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $358,554,000 after purchasing an additional 168,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 11,272.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 164,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,693,000 after purchasing an additional 162,668 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Synopsys from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Synopsys from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.55.

Synopsys Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $335.66 on Thursday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.02 and a 12-month high of $391.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $328.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $326.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.12). Synopsys had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total transaction of $9,612,840.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,609 shares in the company, valued at $17,357,287.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

