Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $10.50 Million Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,491 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Fair Isaac worth $10,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FICO. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth $324,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 423.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 0.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,998,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 12.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

FICO stock opened at $629.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 44.36 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $603.41 and its 200-day moving average is $501.47. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $340.48 and a 1 year high of $640.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 27.12% and a negative return on equity of 51.08%. The company had revenue of $348.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.10 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $614.00 to $686.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $545.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $697.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $647.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.00, for a total value of $1,890,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,051,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 13,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.28, for a total value of $8,293,455.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,536,158.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.00, for a total transaction of $1,890,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,051,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,072 shares of company stock worth $12,180,047 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

